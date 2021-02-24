Snelten arrived at spring training with an elbow injury and has been sent home by the Cubs, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Snelten signed with the Cubs as a non-roster invitee earlier in the month, but he'll be shut down for spring training due to his elbow issue. He's scheduled to begin a strengthening program in six weeks but doesn't yet have a timetable to return to baseball activities. The southpaw could compete for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2021 once he returns to full health.