Peralta was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Rays in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

While the Rays may be lower in the standings (third in the AL East) than they expected to be, Peralta still represents a nice upgrade for their injury-depleted outfield. He is a free agent after the season, but is hitting .271/.331/.442 with a 106 wRC+ against right-handed pitching since the start of the 2020 season.