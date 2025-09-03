Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Seattle, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Rasmussen was excellent outside of the fourth inning. He ceded three solo homers during the frame, marking the 30-year-old's first time allowing more than two home runs in a start this season. He's now yielded multiple homers in two of his last three appearances. Since the start of August, Rasmussen has a 2.10 ERA and a 28:3 K:BB across 34.1 innings. He's on track to face the Guardians on Sunday.