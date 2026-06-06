Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Bounces back against Miami

Rasmussen (5-2) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out nine across seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Rasmussen was looking to bounce back from his last outing against the Angels on Saturday, when he gave up five runs over four innings. He did so in convincing fashion Friday, limiting the Marlins to just one baserunner while logging a season-high nine strikeouts. It was the sixth quality start of the season for Rasmussen, whose 0.92 WHIP over 66 innings is second-best in the American League among qualified starters, behind only Cam Schlittler (0.86). Rasmussen is slated to make his next start next week at home against the Red Sox.