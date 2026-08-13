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Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Collects 12th win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rasmussen (12-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the A's, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

A two-run third inning by the home side put the only blemish on Rasmussen's line and snapped his scoreless streak at 22.2 innings, and the right-hander left the mound after 84 pitches (57 strikes) with his team comfortably ahead. Rasmussen has reeled off five straight wins since the All-Star break, posting a 1.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB over 30 innings during that stretch. He'll look to stay locked in for his next outing, which is set to come at home early next week against the Blue Jays.

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