Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Dominant in ninth win

Rasmussen (9-5) earned the win Sunday over the Guardians, allowing just one hit and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

A Steven Kwan double to lead off the game proved to be the lone hit given up by Rasmussen on Sunday as he blanked Cleveland in an eventual 1-0 victory. In two starts since the All-Star break, Rasmussen has given up just two runs on eight hits across 12 frames after allowing 11 runs in just 7.1 innings in his final two outings of the first half. Overall, Rasmussen's ERA sits at 3.07 through 20 starts (111.1 innings) this season with a 0.93 WHIP and 112 strikeouts. He's tentatively lined up to face the White Sox at home his next time out.