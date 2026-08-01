Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Dominates in win No. 10

Rasmussen (10-5) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out 10.

Rasmussen had the White Sox bats out of sorts Saturday, generating an impressive 18 whiffs en route to registering his second-most punchouts of 2026. The right-hander coughed up 11 runs over his first two outings of July but has since steadied the ship, giving up just a pair of runs across his last three appearances (18 innings) while producing a 14:3 K:BB during that span. Rasmussen will bring a stellar 2.91 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 122:20 K:BB over 117.1 frames into his next scheduled start at pitcher friendly T-Mobile Park in Seattle.