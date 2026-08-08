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Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Earns fourth straight win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rasmussen (11-5) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eighth over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

Rasmussen struggled just before the All-Star break, but he's won four straight starts since the schedule resumed. During the streak, he's given up just two runs over 25 innings with a 32:5 K:BB in that span. Friday's performance was his seventh scoreless outing in 22 starts this season. Rasmussen has a 2.75 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 130:22 K:BB through 124.1 innings overall. He's lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.

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