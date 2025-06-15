Rasmussen (6-4) earned the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Rasmussen didn't have his best stuff Saturday, as he notched a modest eight whiffs while serving up a pair of homers and needing 87 pitches to get through five frames. However, he got plenty of run support and went just deep enough to record his fifth victory over his past six starts. This was easily the right-hander's least impressive outing during that stretch -- he allowed two runs over the previous five outings combined, and the seven hits he allowed Saturday marked a season high. This was also just the second time across 14 appearances this season that Rasmussen has given up four runs, which speaks volumes about how well he's pitched overall. The veteran hurler has a 2.55 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 74 frames.