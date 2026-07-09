Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Limps into All-Star break

Rasmussen (7-5) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

The third inning was a disastrous one for Rasmussen, who managed just one out and was touched up for each of his season-worst six runs in the frame. The seven hits allowed matched a season high, and the 30-year-old right-hander came away with his shortest outing of the campaign as well. Rasmussen, who has coughed up 11 runs in his two July starts after yielding only three during five June appearances, seems to be heading into the All-Star break at the right time, holding what's still a strong 3.26 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 98:17 K:BB over 99.1 innings.