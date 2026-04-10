Rasmussen is not expected to start until Saturday, at the earliest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen is currently away from the Rays while on the paternity list, and the squad will turn to Steven Matz on the bump in Friday's series opener against the Yankees. The team optioned Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, per Ryan Bass of Rays.tv, and will add another reliever Friday before Rasmussen is activated in the near future. The right-hander appears to be an option for Saturday's matchup against New York, but nothing is set in stone quite yet.