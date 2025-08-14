Rasmussen (10-5) earned the win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

The only earned run Rasmussen allowed came on a Lawrence Butler solo shot in the third inning. The righty hurler was otherwise sharp and efficient, throwing 58 of 76 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start. Pushing that out further, Rasmussen hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his past seven starts, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB across 30.1 frames during that span. He's one of just 14 MLB pitchers to reach double-digit wins on the campaign so far.