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Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Opens second half with win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rasmussen (8-5) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Rasmussen was staked an early lead and cruised through five innings before allowing three straight hits to open the sixth, departing without recording an out and being charged with two runs in the frame. It was still an encouraging outing for the 30-year-old, who had yielded 11 earned runs over his first two July starts. He'll take a 3.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 103:18 K:BB across 104.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Guardians this weekend.

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