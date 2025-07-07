Rasmussen took a no-decision in his start during Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Twins, striking out two while allowing one earned run on three hits and no walks.

Though the Rays didn't make a formal announcement regarding their plans for Rasmussen heading into the day, the right-hander ended up serving as a glorified opener in what was his shortest start of the season in terms of both innings and pitches (32). Tampa Bay called up Joe Boyle from Triple-A Durham ahead of Sunday's contest and used him in bulk relief behind Rasmussen, with the righty giving up one unearned run over five innings. The Rays' exact plans for Rasmussen moving forward aren't known, but because he's already accrued 89.1 innings on the season and is only two years removed from the third major right elbow surgery of his career, it wouldn't be surprising if Boyle piggybacked Rasmussen in his next turn through the rotation next weekend in Boston. With a 7-2 record, 2.82 ERA and 1.01 WHIP through 18 outings, Rasmussen has thus far been a screaming value for his draft-day investors, but if 2-to-4-inning starts become the norm for him, he would lose a significant amount of fantasy appeal.