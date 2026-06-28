Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Puts bow on stellar June

Rasmussen (7-4) notched the win Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Rasmussen was in top form Sunday, scattering two singles and a double across six shutout innings. The 30-year-old right-hander also punctuated a spectacular month of June, giving up just three runs to go with a 39:4 K:BB through his last 33 frames (five starts). On track for his second consecutive All-Star nod, Rasmussen will take a 2.45 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 94:16 K:BB over 92 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Houston.