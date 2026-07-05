Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Rare dud in no-decision

Rasmussen took a no-decision Saturday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.

Rasmussen was never quite able to fully settle in following a two-run first inning, later giving up three more runs across the fourth and fifth frames. Not only did the two punchouts match a season low, but the 30-year-old right-hander coughed up more runs Saturday alone than he did in his previous five starts altogether, surrendering just three during that stretch. Rasmussen will look to bounce back against the Yankees in his next scheduled start, still holding a strong 2.78 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 96:17 K:BB over 97 innings.