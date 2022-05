Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out one.

The right-hander has only completed six innings once in his seven starts this season, but otherwise Rasmussen has had an outstanding beginning to the season as he continues to draw weak contact out of hitters. Through 33.2 innings, the 26-year-old has posted a 2.67 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 27:8 K:BB.