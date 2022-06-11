Rasmussen (5-3) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Rays fell 9-4 to the Twins. He struck out three.

Byron Buxton was his biggest nemesis on the night, launching homers off Rasmussen in the first and fifth innings, but the right-hander didn't have much success against the rest of the Minnesota lineup either. Rasmussen has had his two worst performances of the season in his last three trips to the mound, but he'll still carry a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 58 innings into his next start.