Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Takes hard-luck loss

Rasmussen (6-3) allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Rasmussen gave up a solo home run to Shohei Ohtani in the sixth inning, and that was the difference in this close game. It's the first run Rasmussen has given up in June. He's added a 29:1 K:BB with just nine hits allowed over 21 innings this month. The right-hander is now at a 2.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 84:13 K:BB through 80 innings across 14 starts. Rasmussen will look to stay in dominant form in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus the Royals early next week.