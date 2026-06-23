Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Tough-luck loss Monday

Rasmussen (6-4) took the loss Monday against Kansas City, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Rasmussen continues to deal during the month of June, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 34:3 K:BB across his last 27 innings (four starts). Additionally, the 30-year-old right-hander has now logged nine quality starts among 15 appearances on the campaign and worked at least six frames in four consecutive outings. Rasmussen will take a stellar 2.62 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 89:15 K:BB across 86 innings into his next scheduled start at home against Arizona.