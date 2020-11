Strotman's contract was purchased by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

A 24-year-old righty who was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Strotman most recently logged five starts at High-A in 2019, where he posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.81 WHIP, but he had previously had success in the lower levels. Given this team's depth of starting pitching prospects, Strotman projects as a reliever long term.