McGee had his contract selected by the Rays on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 24-year-old has a 5.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 82:20 K:BB across 107.2 innings at Triple-A Durham this year and will now receive his first taste of the majors. McGee started in 22 of 27 outings at Triple-A this season but should be an option out of the bullpen for the Rays.