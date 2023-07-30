Ramirez had his contract selected by the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with Tampa Bay in mid-June and will join the major-league club after making two appearances with Triple-A Durham. Ramirez had a 6.33 ERA over 27 innings for the Nationals earlier this season before being released, and he could provide some length out of the bullpen Sunday behind opener Zack Littell.