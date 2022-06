Mejia went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Mejia appears to have broken out of his recent slump. The 26-year-old catcher had a four-hit game after hitting a paltry .103 over his last 10 contests. Mejia will need more consistent production at the plate if he hopes to replicate his .260 average over 277 plate appearances from last season.