site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-sitting-tuesday-847950 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's series opener. Christian Bethancourt will take over at catcher and bat eighth against Los Angeles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read