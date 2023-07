Mejia went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Mejia drew the start in the first game of the doubleheader and blasted his fourth homer of the season -- three of which have come in his last 16 games. However, he's hit only .200 in that span and has started only five of the Rays' last 15 games while losing out on playing time to Christain Bethancourt.