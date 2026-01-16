Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said Friday that Lux will be the team's primary second baseman this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Most of Lux's starts last season with the Reds came in left field and the designated hitter slot, but second base has been his primary position in the big leagues and the Rays had a clear hole at the keystone. The move from Cincinnati to Tampa Bay is a big ballpark downgrade for Lux, but he could play more for the Rays than he had been projected to for the Reds. Lux slashed .269/.350/.374 with five home runs in 140 regular-season tilts for Cincinnati in 2025.