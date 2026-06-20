Rays' Griffin Jax: Nabs second win

Jax (2-5) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on four hits in five innings during a 5-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander sevrved up solo shots to CJ Abrams in the second inning and Luis Garcia in the third, but Jax otherwise kept Washington's hitters at bay over 69 pitches (47 strikes) as he collected his first win since April 18. He's lasted five innings in three straight starts as he continues his adjustment to a rotation role, but as yet he hasn't recorded an out in the sixth inning in any of his 10 starts this season or thrown more than 72 pitches, usage which limits his fantasy appeal. Jax will take a 3.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 49 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Royals.