Seymour allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over three-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Seymour has now given up at least three runs in each of his last five games, though he had covered at least five frames in each of those outings prior to Sunday. The southpaw had particular trouble with Jake Burger, who tagged him for a pair of home runs, accounting for three of the runs he surrendered. Seymour is at a 4.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 140:33 K:BB through 116.1 innings over 43 games (13 starts) this year. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Astros.