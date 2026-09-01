Seymour (9-6) took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 10 without issuing a walk over 6.1 innings.

Seymour generated 19 whiffs on 52 swings while recording his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season. He notched seven of his 10 strikeouts over the first three innings, including coming one pitch away from an immaculate inning in the first. Seymour surrendered a solo homer to Mark Vientos in the seventh before exiting and watching another score from the dugout. He has now delivered a quality start in five of his last eight outings. Despite losing three straight starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) across 17 innings, he's racked up 23 strikeouts during that span. Seymour owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 138:32 K:BB across 113.1 innings heading into his next scheduled start against the Rangers.