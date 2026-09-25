Seymour took a no-decision Thursday against the Yankees, striking out three while allowing one hit and no walks in five shutout innings.

Seymour cruised Thursday, holding the Yankees to an innocuous single in a dominant start. With Shane McClanahan (forearm) ruled out for the American League Division Series, Seymour's presence on the postseason pitching staff has become ever more important. It's worth noting Seymour fared slightly better out of the bullpen as opposed to the rotation -- the southpaw ends the regular season with a 3.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 55.1 innings as a reliever versus a 4.44 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 77 innings as a starter.