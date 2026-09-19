Seymour (9-7) was tagged with the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings.

Seymour put the Rays behind immediately after giving up a leadoff homer to Roman Anthony in the first inning. Seymour proceeded to give up three more runs over the next two frames, with two of those runs coming on a bases-loaded single by Anthony in the second. The four earned runs Seymour gave up were his most in a start since July 12 against the Mariners, and he now sports a 4.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 127.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start against the Yankees next week on the road.