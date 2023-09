Adam was sent for imaging scans on his left oblique after departing Friday's loss to the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is ominous news given that Adam just returned Thursday from a three-week injured list stint for a left oblique strain. He said the discomfort is in a different area this time around but acknowledged that it feels more severe. The 32-year-old high-leverage reliever is likely headed back to the IL and could be done for the remainder of 2023.