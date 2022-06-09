Choi went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Choi was in the lineup for the first time this season with a southpaw on the mound. Three of his at-bats came without the handedness advantage, but Choi delivered a knock on each occasion. It's doubtful that the performance will change Choi's role in the long term. However, he is riding an eight-game hitting streak while delivering eight RBI and six runs scored in the span. Overall, Choi is hitting .276/.368/.463 with four home runs, 27 RBI and 17 runs scored across 144 plate appearances.