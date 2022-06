Choi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to pain in his left ankle, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The injury explains why the lefty-hitting Choi is on the bench for the series opener with the Brewers, despite right-hander Brandon Woodruff toeing the rubber for Milwaukee. According to Topkin, Choi, who tweaked the ankle while running the bases in Sunday's win over the Pirates, expects to return to the lineup within the next couple of days.