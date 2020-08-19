Choi will return to being purely a left-handed hitter for the rest of this season, though he isn't giving up on switch-hitting down the line, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

While it was certainly an entertaining moment when Choi surprised the world by hitting right-handed in the third game of the season and crushed a homer over the center-field wall, it's difficult to say the experiment worked. His small-sample .773 OPS as a righty this season was quite decent, though he struck out in 63.6 percent of his right-handed plate appearances, so it's unlikely he would have been able to maintain that number. He believes that his right-handed work messed up his left-handed swing, which seems accurate as he's hit just .167/.270/.278 as a lefty against righties this season. Choi had only started once against a lefty this year, so ending the experiment shouldn't significantly affect his playing time.