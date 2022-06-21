site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Hits bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Choi will sit Tuesday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Choi has started just once all season against a southpaw and won't get to double that total here against Nestor Cortes. Isaac Paredes will take over at first base.
