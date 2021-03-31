The Rays are hopeful Choi can resume playing in 4-to-5 weeks after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi's procedure was a bit more extensive than the typical knee scope, with Topkin noting that the 29-year-old had loose bodies removed and his meniscus cleaned up as part of the surgery. Tampa Bay is optimistic that the scope will provide a permanent fix for Choi's persistent knee issues, which had been plaguing him since the beginning of camp in late February. With Choi likely out of commission until early-to-mid May, the Rays are likely to use a platoon of Yoshi Tsutsugo and Yandy Diaz at first base.