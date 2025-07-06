The Rays recalled Boyle from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Since returning to Durham after spinning five shutout innings in a spot start for the Rays on April 13 versus Atlanta, Boyle has continued to dominate at Triple-A. He turned in a 1.66 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB over 65 innings across his last 13 outings before he was scratched ahead of his start with Durham on Saturday and getting the call to the big leagues. The Rays haven't clarified their plans for Boyle, but with Tampa Bay looking to limit Drew Rasmussen's workload, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times suggests that Boyle could end up piggybacking Rasmussen in the latter's start Sunday against the Twins. After Sunday, the Rays will play seven games in seven days to close out their first-half schedule, so Boyle could also be called upon to make a spot start if Tampa Bay opts to go with a temporary six-man rotation during the final week before the All-Star break.