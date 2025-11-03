site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Gerber: Cut from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Gerber for assignment Monday.
The Rays are doing some 40-man roster housecleaning and Gerber has lost his spot. The righty reliever made two appearances for Tampa Bay in 2025, allowing one run with a 4:0 K:BB over 4.1 innings.
