Gerber struck out five and gave up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

Making his first appearance since being added to the big-league roster Sunday, Gerber fired 31 of 47 pitches for strikes in an impressive performance for a Mets team that's looking for any kind of spark right now. The 28-year-old right-hander may have earned himself a longer look with the effort, but Gerber is likely to bounce between the Mets and Triple-A Syracuse all season as a lower-leverage option with a minor-league option remaining.