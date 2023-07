Aranda was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda was just optioned Tuesday but is already back on the roster with Yandy Diaz going on paternity leave. The 25-year-old could get a start or two at first base while Diaz is away. Aranda is 1-for-8 at the plate during his brief time in the majors this season and has a 1.044 OPS this year at Durham.