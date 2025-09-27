Aranda (wrist) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss at Toronto.

Aranda returned from a fractured left wrist that had him out since late July and immediately made an impact after being activated Friday. The Tampa Bay first baseman gave his team a 2-1 lead in the second with a solo shot off Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber. Aranda is now slashing .316/.395/.485 with 13 homers, 54 runs scored and 55 RBI across 413 plate appearances. The All-Star should play a prominent role in the Rays' lineup for their final two games.