The Rays activated Aranda (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Aranda has been on the shelf since late July due to a fractured left wrist, but has rejoined the active roster ahead of the Rays' final series of the regular season. He has been playing in backfield games at the Rays' spring training complex in Florida, and could see some big-league action this weekend. Everson Pereira (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Aranda's return could mean fewer opportunities for Bob Seymour.