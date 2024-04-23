Caballero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Tigers.

Caballero has made his mark with seven stolen bases across his first 22 games this season. However, he swatted his second homer of the campaign against Shelby Miller in the eighth inning, and he now has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. Caballero has a clear path to playing time for the foreseeable future, as Taylor Walls (hip) has been shut down from baseball activities and is ineligible to return from the injured list until late May.