Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Monday's game against the Reds that Siri (hamstring) had a good day running straight and could be back relatively soon, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin also cautioned that Siri has to do some side to side and baserunning and then get some at-bats at their Florida training complex and then the minors. The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring on April 8, and it sounds like he should be available for the Rays -- barring setback -- near the end of April.