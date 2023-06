Siri (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri will end up taking a seat for the second straight game to close out the series with the Red Sox while he tends to a sore right shoulder, an injury he picked up in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader. Manuel Margot will pick up a start in center field Monday in place of Siri, who is being listed as day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's game against the Twins.