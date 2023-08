Siri (finger) is starting in center field and batting eighth in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Siri will make his return to the lineup after missing Friday's contest and Saturday's opener with a sprained finger. The outfielder is batting .286 with two homers, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base over his last seven games.