Siri went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two steals in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Orioles.

Siri had arguably his best game of the season Saturday, crossing the plate three times and swiping two bags in the process. He reached home on a Yu Chang sac fly in the fourth inning and a single in the sixth, then again on a Taylor Walls homer in the eighth. It was Siri's second three-hit game of the year. The two steals were his first since August 3 and give him nine for the year. Despite the three-hit outing, Siri is batting just .226 in August and .187 for the year.