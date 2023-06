Fleming was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with left elbow soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming was scheduled to start one of the two games of Tampa Bay's doubleheader against the Red Sox on Saturday, but that won't happen now. The left-hander will miss at least two weeks while recovering, and the Rays will announce a corresponding move before Saturday's twin billing. Trevor Kelley will be an opener in Fleming's place Saturday against Boston.